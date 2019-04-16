  1. Iran
16 April 2019 - 14:08

MPs preparing double urgency bill on boycotting Apple Inc.

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Parliament members are getting prepared the double urgency bill on calling on Islamic companies to boycott the American Incorporation, Apple Company.

As reported, the national security committee of the Parliament has 15 bills on agenda against US hostile actions which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field.

The bill on protecting domestic economy against US was submitted to the Presiding board of the Parliament, today.

The committee approved the double urgency bill on retaliating the US’ act of enlisting IRGC as a terrorist organization on Monday evening.

It also finalized the report on US’ violations of human rights during the past year.

