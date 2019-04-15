Nat. security committee ratifies bill on retaliating US’ designation of IRGC terrorist group

The ratified bill will be submitted it to the presiding board of the Parliament and as the Chairman of the committee Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh announced earlier on Monday, it will be on the Parliament's agenda next week.

“The committee has 15 bills on agenda against US actions which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field,” the MP said.

“This is the first time that a comprehensive measure is being documented and this shows the US, who claims to be a defender of human rights, is the main violator of it,” he added.

Last week, Trump announced in a press release that his administration would designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

As a retaliation to the US step, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

