Parliament presiding board receives report on US human rights violations

The Parliament member also informed that the commission has 15 bills on agenda against US actions during the past recent year which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field.

“Bills such as those about the role of the US in violating human rights issues against Iranians, its role in cyber terrorism, and etc. are also among the bills being addressed by the commission,” Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said.

In mid-April, the national security commission approved a bill on retaliating the US’ act of enlisting IRGC as a terrorist group. Parliament ratified the generalities of the bill, afterwards. Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the 13-article pro-IRGC motion to safeguard against the US’ terrorist designation of IRGC.

Parliament members also prepared a bill, calling on Islamic companies to boycott the American Incorporation, Apple Company on April 16.

According to reports, this is the first time that a comprehensive measure is being documented by the national security commission to prove that the US, which claims to be a defender of human rights, is the main violator of it.

HJ/FNA13980223000115