  1. Politics
30 April 2019 - 17:42

Act of Counteraction to US Terrorism Designation of IRGC signed into law

Act of Counteraction to US Terrorism Designation of IRGC signed into law

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – In implementation of Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani forwarded Act of Counteraction to IRGC’s Designation as Terrorist Group by the United States.

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, the act was forwarded to ministries of Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Defence and Armed Forces’ Logistics, as well as Supreme National Security Council and Plan and Budget Organisation.

Following the US terrorism designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the Iranian Parliament took action to retaliate the US hostile move and labelled the US CENTCOM troops and their related groups as terrorists by passing Act of Counteraction to US Terrorism Designation of IRGC with a high vote.

KI

News Code 144719
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News