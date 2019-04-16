  1. Iran
16 April 2019 - 13:18

Parl. presiding board receives bill on protecting economy against US

Parl. presiding board receives bill on protecting economy against US

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – The bill on protecting domestic economy against US was submitted to the Presiding board of the Parliament today.

As Alireza Rahimi, one of the board members informed, the bill focuses on protecting domestic economy and making it prosperous against the US hostile actions.

As reported, the national security committee of the Parliament has 15 bills on agenda against US actions which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field.

The committee approved the double urgency bill on retaliating the US’ act of enlisting IRGC as a terrorist organization on Monday evening.

HJ/ISN 98012711609

News Code 144182

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News