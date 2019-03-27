Relationship between Iran, Iraq, ‘strategic, historic’

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi late on Tue. and said, “the amicable relationship will benefit both countries and will not harm any country in the region.”

He pointed to the recent achievements of his travel to neighboring Iraq and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to implement important and historic agreements of this trip that can bring about a considerable jump in relationship between the two countries.”

Referring to recent heavy rains and the huge amount of water entered into Arvand River, he underlined the importance of accelerating dredging the river for both countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani urged all regional countries to set up more security and stability in the region and added, “stability will not be established unless all important regional countries stand by each other and differences are resolved.”

Rouhani also criticized US president’s decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty on Golan Heights, and added, “Israeli regime’s ambitions and the false decisions made by Washington make more essential cooperation between regional countries.”

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi congratulated Nowruz (New Year) and expressed his deep concern over the deadly floods in Iran.

All agreements will be implemented soon, he said, adding, “dredging Arvand River and removing charges on Visa will be made operational.”

MA/IRN83255997