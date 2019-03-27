Iran, Arab world unite to slam Trump’s Golan Heights recognition

US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights has united Washington's Persian Gulf Arab allies in condemnation, Australian SBS TV network channel reported on Wednesday.

Iran echoed the comments, describing Trump's decision as unprecedented this century.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait criticized Monday’s move of the United States to recognize Israel’s 1981 annexation and said the territory was occupied Arab land.

"No one could imagine that a person in America comes and gives land of a nation to another occupying country, against international laws and conventions," President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

Trump, with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking over his shoulder during a visit to Washington, signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting US recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Israeli regime captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed it in 1981, in a move the UN Security Council declared unlawful.

MA/PR