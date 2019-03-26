  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani:

Govt. to use all its power for compensating flood-stricken people

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers and executive officials on Tue. called on government officials to spare no effort in meeting demands and requirements of people in order to compensate damages incurred by the devastating flood.

The main cause of such devastating incident should be examined in an expert-level session precisely in an appropriate time, he said, adding, “in the current situation, all government officials and organizations should make their utmost efforts in line with alleviating problems facing the flood-stricken people.”

Such bitter incidents remind that all should pay due attention in designing and setting up the country's infrastructures appropriately, President Rouhani reiterated.

He also praised timely presence and assistance of people in helping others under such sensitive circumstances.

President Rouhani once again thanked cooperation and collaboration of people with the government officials in the early hours of spread of flood in northern provinces of the country and also in Shiraz and described it ‘valuable’.

