21 March 2019 - 12:11

Rouhani felicitates New Year to heads of regional states

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – In separate messages on Thu., Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated leaders of some regional countries on the beginning of the New Year, wishing for the nations’ success and prosperity in 1398.

President Rouhani felicitated the beginning of spring and the Persian New Year to leaders of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan.

In the messages, the Iranian president has voiced hope for a year of serenity, kindness, and prosperity, adding “I hope that we, too, as statesmen, will be able to bring peace and unbreakable unity among nations with the arrival of the spring, and gift our people more prosperity and advancement.”

Rouhani further wished the people of regional countries a year full of hope, happiness and success.

