Rouhani felicitates New Year to heads of regional states

President Rouhani felicitated the beginning of spring and the Persian New Year to leaders of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan.

In the messages, the Iranian president has voiced hope for a year of serenity, kindness, and prosperity, adding “I hope that we, too, as statesmen, will be able to bring peace and unbreakable unity among nations with the arrival of the spring, and gift our people more prosperity and advancement.”

Rouhani further wished the people of regional countries a year full of hope, happiness and success.

MS/4573115