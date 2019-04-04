Cabinet allows free visas for Iraqi nationals

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said on Thursday that the Cabinet has given the green light to the Foreign Ministry to issue visas for Iraqi nationals free of charge, provided the measure will be reciprocated by neighboring Iraq.

The move follows an agreement between Iran and Iraq to facilitate visa condition for their citizens.

Based on the agreement, which was inked in mid-March during President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Baghdad, the two sides decided to issue visas to each other's nationals free of charge. Reportedly, the move will go into effect later this month.

Iran and Iraq share longstanding economic and cultural relations. Many Iranian and Iraqi businesspersons are active in the other country’s markets.

Besides, every year, Iraq hosts millions of Iranian pilgrims and visitors who come to visit the country for Arbaeen, the 40th days of Imam Hossein (As) martyrdom in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD, to revisit their pledge of support to the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

