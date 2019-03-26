Pres. Rouhani urges IRGC, Army officials to expedite aid operations in flood-hit areas

He made the remarks in today’s meeting of Disaster Management and expressed his special thanks to the IRGC and Army forces for rendering quality relief and rescue services to people in flood-stricken areas.

He [president] also called on all responsible officials and organizations to make their utmost efforts in line with discharging floodwaters from the provinces severely hit by torrential floods.

President Rouhani thanked Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli for his timely presence in the flood-hit areas for expediting aid operations.

The meeting also was attended by the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

The unprecedented flash rains in northern Iran that began on March 19, caused floods and rose the level of rivers water in central and western Mazandaran.

