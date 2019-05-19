Iran, Iraq hold meeting on dredging Arvand River  

A very important agreement to dredge Arvand River was signed during Iranian President’s visit to Iraq in early April.

As Rouhani informed at the time, all the technical plans are expected be devised by the end of Ramadan (June 4, 2019) and the dredging will start in Arvand afterwards.

The River Arvand, also known as Shatt al-Arab in Arabic, forms the natural border between Iran and Iraq.



However, it wasn’t dredged since the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein tore away the 1975 Algiers agreement and started a war on Iran.

The 1975 Algiers Agreement (commonly known as the Algiers Accord) was a treaty that was signed between Iran and Iraq to settle disputes over the Arvand Rud (Shatt-al-Arab) waterway, which forms the boundary between Iran’s Khuzestan Province and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed the agreement on dredging Arvand as a historic joint declaration between Iran and Iraq that removed another vestige of Saddam war.

