Iran expresses deepest sympathies to Iraq over tragic ferry sinking

In a Thursday statement, Ghasemi expressed deepest sympathies over the tragic incident and the loss of lives of dozens of people who were mostly women and children.

According to reports, almost 100 people have died on Thursday after a ferry sank in the Tigris river in Iraq's city of Mosul. The ferry had some 200 people on board, heading towards a tourist island as part of New Year celebrations.

At least 19 children and 61 women were among the 94 people said to have died, and 55 people were rescued, according to reports.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared three days of national mourning while ordering an investigation into the case.

