According to the sources, Abdul-Mahdi is scheduled to visit several regional countries including Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia within the next two weeks.

He will pay a two-day visit to Tehran on April 6-7 at the official invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Iraqi delegation arrived in Iran on Tuesday. The delegation is slated to attend a joint economic forum with the members of Iran-Iraq chamber of commerce.

