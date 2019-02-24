Iran, Georgia hold joint consular committee meeting in Tbilisi

According to the Iranian embassy in Tbilisi, the fourth meeting of Iran-Georgia joint consular committee was chaired by Secretary General for Consular Affairs at the Iranian foreign ministry, Ali Asghar Mohammadi, and Head of Division at Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Tabatadze.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral consular issues, including the necessity of the implementation of the Iran-Georgia visa waiver agreement, in particular facilitating the transit of Iranian citizens on the Georgian borders, and addressing the problems of Iranian residents in the Eurasian country.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the need for expediting the notification process to the embassies of the two countries regarding detainees, examination of the process of agreement on the the transfer of convicts, judicial assistance in criminal and civil matters and extradition of criminals, as well as expansion of cooperation between the Iranian and Georgian police in the areas of combating narcotics and organized crime.

MS/IRN83220052