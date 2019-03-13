Panel on Iranian studies held in Georgia

As reported, a ceremony was also held to launch the 10-volume series of ‘Iranian Studies’ book by Shahid Beheshti University professor Mansour Ghorbani on the sidelines of the panel.
TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – A specialized panel under the title of “Iranian studies dialogue” was held in Tibilisi on Wednesday.
As reported, a ceremony was also held to launch the 10-volume series of ‘Iranian Studies’ book by Shahid Beheshti University professor Mansour Ghorbani on the sidelines of the panel.
