13 March 2019 - 21:12

Panel on Iranian studies held in Georgia

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – A specialized panel under the title of “Iranian studies dialogue” was held in Tibilisi on Wednesday.

As reported, a ceremony was also held to launch the 10-volume series of ‘Iranian Studies’ book by Shahid Beheshti University professor Mansour Ghorbani on the sidelines of the panel.

