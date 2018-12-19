Tbilisi hosting Iranian Film Festival

The festival kicked off on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia Seyyed Javad Ghavam-Shahidi and Cultural Attache Hamid Mostafavi and Chancellor of Tbilisi State University George Sharvashidze and a number of Georgian and Iranian students.

The Iranian movies ‘Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz and Others’, dubbed in Georgian, and ‘Apandis’ (meaning Appendix), with Georgian subtitle, went on screen during the opening ceremony.

On the sidelines of the event, Mostafavi hailed the efforts by the two sides and called for increasing such measures to introduce the culture, history, literature and the arts of the two countries to each other.

Noting that Iranian films had a strong presence in Batumi and Tbilisi festivals, the official said, “we are planning to provide the grounds to hold the same festival in Batumi and Kutaisi."

Sharvashidze also hailed the friendly collaborations between Iran’s Embassy and Tbilisi State University, stressing that the cooperation should not be limited to scientific activities but it also should cover artistic exhibitions.

The festival will go on for a week and will wrap up on Dec. 25.

