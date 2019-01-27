Iranian knowledge-based firms ramp up coop. with foreign companies

Deputy head of development and resource management at the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Alireza Daliri, told Mehr News correspondent that the vice-presidency has plans for increasing the number of B2B (business-to-business) meetings and bilateral interactions between Iranian companies and the foreign side.

He said Iranian knowledge-based companies have been so far sent to five countries, including Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, South Africa and North Africa, and held B2B meetings with companies from these countries.

He added that Iran has a number of brokers stationed in these countries who facilitate the presence of interested companies in these B2B meetings and provide the condition for further interactions.

Daliri maintained that the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology has plans to organize B2B meetings in other countries as well, saying the meetings are effective in presenting the Iranian companies’ services to other countries and boosting exports and economic cooperation.

He added that during or after these meetings, a number of agreements are signed which pave the way for closer ties between the two sides.

