Iran eases visa requirements for Serbians

New plans by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran have gone into effect, eliminating visa requirements for citizens from the Republic of Serbia.

The decision was announced during the fourth meeting of the Joint Consular Commission between Iran and Serbia, held via videoconference on Tuesday.

The webinar, which lasted over three hours, was attended by the heads of relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from Interpol, the Ministry of Justice, and other related institutions from the two countries, as well as the ambassadors of both nations.

The Iranian and Serbian authorities discussed consular issues including visas, the provision and expansion of scientific and educational cooperation, legal and judicial support, and the resolution of issues faced by their citizens, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Referring to the visa waiver for Serbian tourists by the government of Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's director general for consular affairs called for the facilitation and acceleration of visa issuance for Iranian business people and students and the resolution of their problems.

