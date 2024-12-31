  1. World
US, UK conduct 3 airstrikes on Yemen capital

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – American-British aggression targets the capital Sanaa with three airstrikes, amid ongoing aerial activity.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported that the American-British aggression's airstrikes targeted the September 21 Park, formerly the headquarters of the First Armored Division.

