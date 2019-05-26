Rouhani felicitates Georgia on Independence Day

In a Sunday message to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Rouhani congratulated the government and people of the country on their national day on 26 May.

“I hope that under Your Excellency’s presidency and by making use of historical and cultural commonalities, relations between Iran and Georgia will further develop in various economic, political and cultural fields to serve the interests of both nations,” Rouhani said in the message.

The Iranian president further wished his Georgian counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

Georgia celebrates its national day on 26 May, in commemoration of the adoption of the Act of Independence in 1918, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

