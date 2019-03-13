Iranian parl. friendship group meets with Georgian parl. speaker

According to a report released by the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi, the chairman of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group ‘Alireza Beigi’ and his accompanying delegation met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Iralki Kobakhidze in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

In the meeting, in which the Iranian ambassador to Georgia Seyed Javad Ghavam Shahidi was also attending, Beigi congratulated the 100 anniversary of the Georgian Parliament, saying that Iran and Georgia share the same fate.

The chairman of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Iranian Parliament also called for expanding bilateral economic cooperation to a desired level.

He further pointed out that Iran welcomes the expansion of relations in scientific and educational fields with Georgia.

The Iranian lawmaker referred to the large number of Iranians residing in Georgia, saying that their presence can be helpful in expanding bilateral ties if the US sanctions allow them.

Beigi went on to underline that the exchange of visits by the two countries’ parliamentary groups can play a positive role in boosting bilateral cooperation.

Iralki Kobakhidze, for his part, said that "there are channels for dialogue between Iran and Georgia for the purpose of political consultations and resolution of problems, and finding solutions to the problems is the responsibility of the governments, while the parliaments can also monitor the process.”

The Georgian parliament speaker added that to resolve financial problems with Iran, they are in contact with their government, adding that the two countries aim to expand economic and political relations, which is to the advantage of the whole region.

The Iranian Parliamentary delegation arrived in Georgia on Tuesday and have also met with their Georgian counterpart to discuss fully-fledged bilateral relations, especially in the economic and parliamentary areas.

IRN/IRN83242775