Travelers warned of swine flu risk in Georgia

A notice published on Foreign Ministry’s portal on Saturday reads, “Regarding the recent outbreak of swine flu in Georgia, it is advised that Iranian citizens refrain from traveling to the country, unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Since the end of last year, the flu virus, mainly identified as the H1N1 type, has been spreading quickly across Georgia. The virus has so far claimed 15 lives in Georgia.

Given the current severe situation across the country, studies at Georgia's public schools and kindergartens have been postponed until Jan. 21.

MNA/MFA