Iran urges endorsement of triple legal agreement with Georgia

In a meeting between Ghavam Shahidi and the Georgian Prosecutor-Genera Irakli Shotadze, the two officials underlined the significance of boosting legal and judiciary cooperation between Iran and Georgia.

The Iranian envoy expressed gratitude for Georgia's cooperation for Iranian prisoners' return to their homeland and acceleration of the procedure which ends into the endorsement of a triple legal agreement on judicial assistance, extradition of criminals, and transfer of convicts between the two sides.

Ghavam Shahidi also called for endorsement of a mutual contract to combat narcotics.

Shotadze, for his part, voiced his country's readiness for the development of such ties with Iran.

In mid-April, according to the agreement with the Georgian government, 101 Iranian prisoners were handed over to the judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Urmia Airport.

Iranian foreign ministry, through the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tbilisi and taking advantage of the capacity of diplomatic consultations and the existing platform in the field of judicial cooperation between the two countries, has made efforts to achieve the desired solution in order to repatriate the Iranian prisoners to their country for the past year and a half.

Iran appreciates the positive action of the Georgian government and judicial authorities for the prisoners’ repatriate.

HJ/FNA13990425000684