'Iran’s strategy is to wipe Israel off political geography'

Brigadier General Hossein Salami told reporters on Monday that Iran's strategy is to eliminate the Zionist regime from political geography and they help this happen with all their evil-doings.

He made the remarks in response to the Israeli regime’s threats to strike Iran's targets in Syria.

Last week, Israeli regime claimed it had hit Iranian targets inside Syria with a medium-range missile from the outskirts of Damascus towards Golan Heights.

Back in May, 2018, the Zionist regime also claimed to have struck almost all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria, following another rocket attack on its positions in the Golan.

“We announce that if Israel takes any action to wage a war against us, it will definately lead to its own elimination and freeing occupied territories; Israelis won’t even have a cemetery in Palestine to bury their corpses,” he noted.

In mid-January, IRGC Commander Major General Jafari stressed that Iranian military advisers and weapons will remain in Syria, warning Israeli PM Netanyahu, “fear the day when Iranian precision missiles hit you and take revenge of all the blood of oppressed Muslims which you have shed.”

