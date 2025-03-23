Iran FM says certain things need to change to enable US talks

Tehran this month received a letter from US President Donald Trump giving Iran two months to decide whether it would enter new negotiations or face stricter sanctions under Trump's renewed "maximum pressure" campaign, Reuters news agency reported.

While Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei rejected the offer for talks as deceptive, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Tehran would soon reply to both the letter’s threats and opportunities.



On Sunday Araghchi added that Iran was not opposed to talks out of “stubbornness,” but rather as a result of history and experience, adding that Washington needs to recalibrate its policy before Tehran takes part in talks.



In his first term, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.



“In my opinion, the 2015 pact in its current form cannot be revived. It would not be in our interest because our nuclear situation has advanced significantly and we can no longer return to previous conditions,” Araghchi said, according to Reuters.

