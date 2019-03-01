Enemy to be pursued at 2nd phase of Islamic Revolution

He made the remark on Fri. in a local ceremony, adding “we will make our utmost efforts to ward off poverty from the country. Under such circumstances, it is natural that people do not allow spread of despair and poverty to overshadow the country.”

He pointed to the malicious objectives of enemies waged against the country and said, “today, enemies of the country have spared no efforts to undermine economic situation of the country, but noble people of the country have foiled their conspiracies waged against the country successfully.”

Pointing to the second phase of the Revolution, he said, “we are sure that we will defeat our enemies in the second phase like the previous step, so that we forced enemy to retreat and today, time is ripe to prosecute it [enemy] at the second phase.”

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a detailed statement dubbed "The Second Phase of Islamic Revolution" on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, saying the Islamic Revolution guaranteed Iran’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, and stressed that Iran must not back down from its national and revolutionary values.

MA/4555852