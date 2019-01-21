  1. Politics
Iran impatient to destroy Zionist regime: IRIAF cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said on Monday that Iran is ready and impatient to destroy the Zionist regime.

“Our current and future generations [in the air force] are impatient and fully ready to confront the Zionist regime and eliminate it from the Earth,” Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh told YJC (Young Journalists Club) news agency.

“Our future generations are learning required know-how for the promised day to destroy Israel,” he added.

Fadaian-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary) military drills displayed Iran’s readiness to counter any threat, he said, adding that enemies don’t dare attack the country since they are aware of Iranian forces power and readiness.

