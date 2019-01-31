Israel's attempt to wage anti-Iran war to lead to its own destruction

He made the remarks Thursday in a nationwide conference of Basiji university professors in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The Zionist regime is struggling to disturb the strategic balance and compensate for its psychological fears by carrying out tactical operations and attacking several ammunition depots in Syria, said the commander.

Israel claims that it has targeted Iranian positions in Syria in several attacks and has vowed to continue operations. This is while IRGC has dismissed the claims as completely ‘false’ and ‘baseless’.

“We tell them not to play with fire; since they are not even comparable to our Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas. And they will be wiped off before the US could help them,” noted Salami.

Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas was a successful operation carried out by Iranian forces during holy defense years in 1982 to liberate Khorramshahr and push Iraqis to the border.

IRGC’s second-in-command went on to say the grounds for destroying Israel has been provided since great Islamic troops are formed in Syria and Palestinians have developed their missile power.

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned last week that Iran would face consequences for any threat against Tel Aviv. During a public speech on January 21, Netanyahu said that Israel was “acting against Iran and the Syrian forces” that were helping what he called “the Iranian aggression.”

On Monday, Salami has said that Iran's strategy is to eliminate the Zionist regime from political geography and they help this happen with all their evil-doings.

