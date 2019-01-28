IRGC spokesman dismisses Netanyahu’s claims on attacking Iranian bases in Syria

“If the IRGC had had 12 casualties, there should have been funerals in Iran for them over the past 20 days,” Brigadier General Ramazan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Monday.

In response to a question on the latest developments regarding the remaining 7 out of 12 Iranian border guards held hostage in Pakistan, Brigadier General Sharif said that the efforts are continuing to secure their release.

“We hope that through the official and unofficial actions which are underway they will be released as soon as possible,” the IRGC spokesman said.

He added that the officials would spare no efforts to release them.

KI/IRN83186892