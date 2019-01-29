  1. Politics
All Iran’s defense power developed during harshest sanctions: IRGC spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman said that despite the ‘heaviest’ sanctions imposed on Iran since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has made significant progress in its defense sector.

Second Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif made the remarks Tuesday in a press conference in Tehran.

He noted that all progress of the Islamic Revolution has been made while the country was facing sanctions.

After the Sacred Defense years, Iran did not miss a moment to improve its military power, he said, adding that Iran has reached a ‘very appropriate level’ in fields such as logistics and military thinking, which the world has seen parts of in military drills or recent Iranian operations against terrorists.

In the last 40 years, despite all the conspiracies of the enemies, the Islamic Revolution has achieved tremendous progress while also countering enemy plots, he added.

IRGC official then invited all Iranians to take to the streets on February 11 rallies, the anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory, so as to foil enemies' conspiracies against the Iranian nation.

