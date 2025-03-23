  1. World
Hamas condemns ‘treacherous’ assassination of al-Bardawil

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Hamas has issued a statement confirming al-Bardawil’s death, senior Hamas politician who was killed along with his wife in a “treacherous Zionist assassination operation” on their tent in al-Mawasi, in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, described him as a “beacon of political, media, and national work, and a symbol of honesty, steadfastness, and sacrifice” and said “he never failed to perform a duty, take a stand, or serve the cause”, Al Jazeera reported. 

His killing comes “as part of the series of brutal massacres committed by the enemy against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip”, it added.

Senior Hamas official and Palestinian lawmaker Salah al-Bardawil was killed in an Israeli airstrike on western Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian group announced on Sunday.

