Hezbollah to consider any large-scale Israeli operation as declaration of war on Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has rebuffed rumors about his health condition in an interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV on Saturday evening.

“All that is said about my physical condition is false and I do not suffer from any illness or problem. My absence from media had nothing to do with my physical condition, but it was due to the lack of special occasions in the past two months.”

He then admitted the existence of tunnels, saying the Israeli regime was late to discover them. “I am surprised that Israel took so long to discover the tunnels,” Hezbollah chief added.

Nasrallah said that Israel was telling settlers before Northern Shield operation that there was no tunnel, adding that the regime served the resistance movement’s purpose by scaring the settlers with the Northern Shield operation.

The Hezbollah chief then said that the resistance forces are ready to counter any Israeli aggression, saying “today, the Resistance welcomes the Israeli position that all options are on the table.”

"We will react to any Israeli aggression or assassination of Hezbollah forces in Lebanon and even Syria," he warned.

"If Israel attacks us, it will regret it, because the cost of this aggression will be higher than what they would expect, he stressed.

He went on to add, “I rule out war in Lebanon, but Israel may make mistakes in Syria or Gaza.”

“We consider any large-scale Israeli operation as declaration of war on Lebanon,” he said.

In case of any war, Hezbollah will decide whether to enter Galilee (area in northern Israel) or not, he added.

We have plans to enter Galilee, Nasrallah said. He further warned Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders that it will regret any aggression against Labanon.

“We will not allow the Israeli enemy to impose its rules of engagement on us,” the Hezbollah chief stated.