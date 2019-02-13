‘We will not let Zionist regime to announce Quds as its capital’: Islamic Jihad

He made the remarks Wednesday in Tehran at a ceremony held to commemorate martyr Fathi Shaqaqi, the co-founder and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

“Resistance will never be stopped,” highlighted the senior official, adding that today, Islamic Jihad Movement “shines like a sun.”

All the Resistance movements in the region have shown that they are not leaving the scene, and all have committed themselves to fight the Zionist regime and defend the Palestinian issue, said Khaled al-Batsh, adding, “so, the Zionists must surrender to the rights of the Palestinians.”

He went on to say that all countries should know that the Israeli regime is the enemy of the Islamic world.

Elsewhere touching upon efforts to introduce Iran as a regional threat instead of Israel, he said that these measures, such as the upcoming conference in Warsaw, are doomed to failure.

