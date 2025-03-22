  1. World
Mar 22, 2025, 4:02 PM

Hezbollah rejects any links to rocket launch from S Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – After the Israeli regime said 5 rockets were fired towards the occupied lands on Saturday, the resistance movement Hezbollah later rejected any links to the rocket attack.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket fire from south Lebanon into the occupied Palestinian territories, Al Manar TV English website reported.

The Lebanese resistance movement further said that it “reiterates its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and stands behind the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation against Lebanon.”

"Israeli enemy’s claims aimed at justifying the continuous attacks on Lebanon which have not stopped since the ceasefire was announced," Hezbollah's statement further noted.

Israeli enemy launched a series of strikes on south Lebanon after the alleged launch of five rockets which it said were intercepted.

Lebanese Al-Manar correspondent reported two citizens were martyred, 3 other others were injured in Israeli strike on the southern town of Touline. 

Al-Manar correspondent said the Israeli enemy launched 20 strikes on southern Lebanese towns.

