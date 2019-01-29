Netanyahu’s reaction to Nasrallah’s remarks to serve his election campaign

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV on Saturday that at any moment a decision could be taken in Syria by Syrian leaders and the Resistance axis to confront the Israeli aggressions. In short, the message that Netanyahu has to receive is to consider these variables and not to make a mistake in its assement, which could lead to war in the region.

On the other hand, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hassan Nasrallah's remarks, claiming Hezbollah was anxious and very confused.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting that Hezbollah's leader broke his silence during a televised speech, because this ‘militia’ faces financial pressure from US sanctions against Iran and that the recent Israeli operation has destroyed Hezbollah tunnels in the north.

To shed further light on this, Mehr News conducted an interview with Mahmoud al-Zahar, co-founder of Hamas and a member of the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip, which is as follows:

In the past few days, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah broke his media silence after two months and took positions on the developments in the region with special Zionist threats. What impact did his recent remarks have on deterrence of the Israeli regime’s authorities?

First, Netanyahu claims in his remarks that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had been disappointed, one of his lies, and that the purpose of the plan was, on the one hand, to increase the morale of the Israeli side and, on the other, part of the campaign's pre-election propaganda, in particular after the issue of tunnels in southern Lebanon. As many sources stressed that there was no tunnel in that area, it was only Netanyahu's trickery and deception on the Israeli community to frighten them from the resistance in the north of the occupied lands.

Netanyahu also claimed that the Resistance in the north and south failed to stabilize the spirit of the Israelis. Everyone knows that Nasrallah does not need these things and does not tremble with these words. Because people back him, and Resistance is with him and the great powers also support him.

Lebanese Hezbollah secretary general announces Lebanese resistance forces to enter Al-Jalil district in case of confrontation with the Zionists. How do you evaluate this capability?

There are powers that, if united and coordinated, are able to defeat the Zionist regime. First, a part of Lebanon's territory is occupied and Lebanon's Resistance has been able to strike Zionist enemy in some of these areas and it can complete this process; thus they can enter the occupied territories of northern Palestine. In the case of Syria, after retaking its lands completely, Damascus is able to attack Israel to reclaim its territory and end Israeli’s occupation of northern Palestine.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance can also strike the occupiers in southern regions, as it did in the past. Therefore, if all the countries and powers that occupied by Israelis are united, ‘The Last Battle’ will happen and this alien regime will be wipe off.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah maintained that discovery of Resistance tunnels after 13 years shows the weakness of Zionist intelligence. What is your analysis of the Israel’s security situation?

Suppose that the Zionists discovered the tunnels. Is this a miracle? These are, in fact, fictitious victories, indicating that owners of occupied lands (Palestinians) may use invisible tools to gain victory. Palestinian Resistance also dig tunnels and discovering that is not a major achievement.

Because we do not talk about ghosts and shadows, but about the land and the land is also visible. There are plenty of ways to explore the tunnels, but the true desire of Resistance to use all of the ways, including the tunnel for the destruction of Israel, cannot be eliminated.

In general, is there any possibility of conflict between the Zionists and the Resistance Axis in the New Year? Which side is going to win?

Firstly, the issue of war is one of the Zionists' propaganda tool before the parliamentary elections. They believe that Gaza and the Palestinian Resistance group in the south of the occupied territories are weaker than Resistance group in the north, even in this situation, they cannot again defeat Palestinian Resistance. Netanyahu does not want to fail upcoming elections, and because of the defeat in the south, he is looking for victory in the north. The truth is that the "The Last Battle" is God's will to destroy Israel, and in spite of the normalization of relations with the Zionists, there is a power called Resistance in the region to destroy Israel and change the political geography of the region.

Interview by: Mohammad Fatemizadeh

Translated by: MNA English Desk