Iran unveils underground ballistic missile factory for 1st time

In addition to displaying IRGC aerospace ballistic missile production plant, Dezful smart surface-to-surface ballistic missile was also unveiled.

In this unveiling ceremony, IRGC Commander Jafari first congratulated the 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran proved the motto of ‘We Can’ to the world and stated, “mass production of precision and intelligent missiles according to the world’s latest technology, which is the culmination of progress of the country in missile production field, has been realized at the unflinching effort of domestic engineers in IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Pointing to the unveiling IRGC’s underground ballistic missile production facility for the first time in the country, he said, “giving a harsh response to baseless and unfounded remarks of Western countries is the main objective behind unveiling country’s advanced ballistic missile.”

Islamic Republic of Iran announces its full defensive power at the threshold of 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, Iran’s defensive capability is deterrent and is in line with maintaining national security, so that country’s defense power is nonnegotiable.”

