Fire breaks out at Disney's Epcot park in Florida (+VIDEO)

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky behind the iconic Eiffel Tower at the park's French Pavilion as the fire continued to grow in intensity, blotting out the Florida sun, the Daily Mail reported.

Authorities say the incident happened when a walk-in cooler in the backstage area suddenly caught fire and led to the evacuation of the 'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure' ride, Daily Mail reported.

Within minutes, the peaceful illusion of a Parisian afternoon was shattered.

Video shot from one of the park's cable cars showed dozens of people being forced to leave one of the most popular rides while others who had been sampling croissants, watching street performers and eating in the restaurant also had to leave.

The cooler ignited without warning, sparking a blaze that was visible across much of the park. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire took place during Spring Break, one of the busiest few weeks of the year.

While the blaze did not spread to guest areas, its proximity to the public and the sheer volume of smoke caused alarm.

MA/PR