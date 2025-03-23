  1. World
Mar 23, 2025, 11:42 AM

Turkey court jails Istanbul mayor pending trial on corruption

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – A Turkish court jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday pending trial, state media and other broadcasters said, in a decision likely to fuel the country's biggest protests in more than a decade.

A court formally arrested the mayor of Istanbul and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges, AP reported. 

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained following a raid on his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade. It also deepened concerns over democracy and rule of law in Turkey.

His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028.

Hundreds of protesters have been detained over the past few days by the Turkish police.

MA/AP

News ID 229889
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

