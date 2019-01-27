  1. Politics
27 January 2019 - 17:41

Zionists to be biggest loser of their warmongering policies in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says the Israelis are the biggest losers of their warmongering policies, adding that their military actions in Syria threaten the region.

According to the news website of Iranian Parliament ICANA, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the successful experience of cooperation between Iran and Russia in Syria, adding “the provocative military actions of the Zionist regime [of Israel] and its violation of Syrian territories, are seriously threatening the region.”

Levan Dzhagaryan, for his part, said in the meeting that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have shared stances and strategies in different fields so far, stressing that the mutual cooperation between the two countries must continue.

Russia welcomes and supports the development of cooperation and consultation on various issues of mutual interest, the Russian diplomat added.

In addition to discussing the latest developments in the region, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral parliamentary issues.

The two sides exchanged views on some other international issues in the meeting as well.

