Gaza death toll surpasses 50,000 as Israeli genocide goes on

The Palestinian death toll, which slowed for two months due to a ceasefire, has dramatically increased since Israel restarted its attacks on March 18, according to the CNN.

The Ministry says Israeli fire has killed 673 people and injured 1,233 since then.

More than 200 of those killed were children.

The Ministry also said the names of 233 missing persons were added to the toll after their deaths were confirmed by a judicial committee.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

