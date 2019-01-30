Abu Musa island, Iran’s beating heart

Enemies of the country should know that these islands are inseparable and integral part of Iranian land and territory and country’s courageous soldiers are advocating this island with all their means and powers, he maintained.

For this purpose, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari along with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri arrived in Abu Musa Island on Wed. in order to investigate the situation of the island and level of preparedness of the military units stationed on the Island as well as its defense equipment.

On the sidelines of his visit to the Island, Major General Jafari once again reiterated that Abu Musa Island is the beating heart of the Islamic Iran and appreciated the valor and courage of IRGC security forces in maintaining peace and security in this region.

“We always pursue the strengthening of capabilities, potentials and defense readiness of the country in conflict area especially Abu Musa Island meticulously,” he maintained.

He termed provocation of Iran’s neighbors with the aim of sowing seeds of discord in this area as ‘a futile move’ followed by transnational counties in a way that their attempt will absolutely fail.

Today, Iran’s neighboring states and friend governments have found that Islamic Republic of Iran is their true and real companion in the region, so that security of Strait of Hormuz in the azure water of the Persian Gulf has been secured only by the regional countries. Consequently, Islamic Republic of Iran plays a leading role in maintain peace and security in the region.”

