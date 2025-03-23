  1. World
Israeli regime's strikes on Gaza kill 19 in Rafah in Rafah

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Occupying Israeli regime's strikes across the southern Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight into Sunday, Western media have reported.

The Israeli military ordered people to leave the already heavily destroyed Tel al-Sultan neighborhood on foot along a single route to Mawasi, a sprawling area of squalid tent camps. Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week when it launched a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians, AP reported.

Late Saturday, Israel’s Cabinet approved a proposal to set up a new directorate tasked with advancing the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians in line with US President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate Gaza.

Palestinians say they do not want to leave their homeland, and rights groups have said the plan could amount to expulsion in violation of international law. 

