  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 23, 2025, 12:59 PM

One killed in Israeli strike near Rafah

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – One Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli drone strike on an area north of Rafah city on Sunday.

There is also continuous artillery shelling on Beit Hanoon and an area east of Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported. 

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli’s army continued attacks across the Gaza Strip – killing at least 23 people in pre-dawn raids, including senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil and his wife who were sleeping in a tent.

The US bombed Yemen again, raiding an airport and port in Hodeidah as well as the central province of Marib and northern governorate of Saada, according to Yemeni media.

MNA

News ID 229893
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

