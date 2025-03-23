Iran, Egypt FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues, Gaza

During the phone call, the two diplomats exchanged their views on a host of issues including bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, recent developments in the region, and Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Iran’s top diplomat condemned the resumption of the Israeli regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing of civilians, and the prevention of entry of international humanitarian aid into Gaza in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and called for immediate action by the international community to stop the Israeli regime's arson in the region.

Araghchi also condemned the US and British attacks on Yemen, recalling the history of the Yemeni people's defense against foreign aggression, and emphasized that option of war against Yemen is definitely doomed to failure.

The Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, termed the escalation of the situation in the region in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon “very worrying”, and emphasized the importance of consultations and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation in the entire region.

The two sides also emphasized continuing contacts and consultations regarding the recent developments in the region.

