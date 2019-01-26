Golestan province exports up 73% in 10 months

According to Ebrahim Hosseini, the director general of Golestan’s customs office, the figure indicates a 73% and 53% hike in terms of volume and value, respectively, compared with the similar period of last year.

The main commodities exported from Golestan included cheese, rebar, iron, tomato paste, dairy products, polystyrene, preform, and animal food.

Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Romania, China, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan were the province's major destinations during the period.

The northern province’s exports during the past Iranian year (March 2017-2018) stood at 240,000 tons worth $184 million.

