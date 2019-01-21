Saffron price hits $2600 per Kg in current Iranian year

Miri told Mehr News correspondent that "the minimum and maximum price for saffron in the domestic market currently stands at $1550 and $2600 (at the government rate of 4,200 tomans for one dollar), respectively."

Since the season of saffron harvest has just come to an end, we have enough supply of the product, Miri underlined.

Iran exported more than 380 tons of saffron this year, which shows a 15% growth compared with the figure in the corresponding period last year, which was 350, he noted.

Chief Executive of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran Hossein Shirzad said on November, 2018, that Islamic Republic of Iran accounts for 96 percent share of saffron exports in the world during the last year (concluded March 20, 2018).

The main export destinations for Iranian saffron are Greece, Spain, the UAE, Italy, the US, India, Azerbaijan,Morocco and France.

LR/4518577