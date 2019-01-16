Exports via Khorramshahr Port up 16%

According to Noorollah Asadi, some 1.5 million tons of goods were exported via the southern port during the ten-month period, indicating a 16% increase in comparison with the similar span of last year.

The majority of the exports included construction materials and mineral products, which were mainly shipped to Iraq and Kuwait, the official said.

With a total of 20 wharfs, the strategic port of Khorramshahr is one of the best gates for marine trades with Iraq and other Persian Gulf littoral states.

