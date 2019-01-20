Shrimp exports exceed 24,000 tons in 9 months

Head of Iran's Fisheries Organization Hassan Salehi said on Sunday, some 38,000 tons of shrimp were produced during the past ten months, of which over 24,000 tons were shipped to the foreign markets.

Noting that shrimp farming has been increasing during the recent years as a highly profitable industry, the official said the export of the aquatic animal is envisaged to reach 30,000 tons by the end of the current fiscal.

The country offers its shrimp in several European and Asian markets, including Vietnam, UAE, Qatar, Russia, France and the UK.

