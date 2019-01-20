  1. Economy
20 January 2019 - 14:57

Shrimp exports exceed 24,000 tons in 9 months

Shrimp exports exceed 24,000 tons in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iran has exported over 24,000 tons of farmed shrimp since the beginning of the current fiscal year (March 21, 2018), a senior official the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Head of Iran's Fisheries Organization Hassan Salehi said on Sunday, some 38,000 tons of shrimp were produced during the past ten months, of which over 24,000 tons were shipped to the foreign markets.

Noting that shrimp farming has been increasing during the recent years as a highly profitable industry, the official said the export of the aquatic animal is envisaged to reach 30,000 tons by the end of the current fiscal.

The country offers its shrimp in several European and Asian markets, including Vietnam, UAE, Qatar, Russia, France and the UK.

MR/IRN83176998

News Code 141716

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News