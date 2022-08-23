  1. Economy
Exports of Iran’s Golestan prov. up by 50%

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – As much as 144,000 tons of goods worth $85 million have been exported from Golestan province in the past five months of the year, an official said.

The volume of the exports shows a 50% rise in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) as compared to the same period last year, the director-general of Golestan’s customs office.

Ebrahim Hosseini announced a 200% growth in the transit of goods from Golestan in the last five months compared to the same period last year, noting that during this period, 11,000 tons of goods were transited through Golestan customs.

Cement, profile pipe, dairy, dates, potatoes, iodine, and polystyrene are among the most important export items of Golestan, he said, adding that they were exported to countries, such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

