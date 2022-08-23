Exports of Iran’s Golestan prov. up by 50%

The volume of the exports shows a 50% rise in the first five months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) as compared to the same period last year, the director-general of Golestan’s customs office.

Ebrahim Hosseini announced a 200% growth in the transit of goods from Golestan in the last five months compared to the same period last year, noting that during this period, 11,000 tons of goods were transited through Golestan customs.

Cement, profile pipe, dairy, dates, potatoes, iodine, and polystyrene are among the most important export items of Golestan, he said, adding that they were exported to countries, such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

